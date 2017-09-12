Edward Snowden Speaks At Philly Library Via CCTV From Russia

Filed Under: Edward Snowden

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– A special guest visited the Parkway Central Library in Philadelphia Monday night via closed-circuit television.

Edward Snowden spoke to audience members from Russia about the current status of what he calls “The Surveillance State”.

Snowden is the former NSA contractor who revealed classified surveillance information about the United States in 2013.

Snowden joined the “Philadelphia author event” with author and investigative journalist Jeremy Scahill, who signed books at the event.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Irma
Best Football Bars In Philly
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch