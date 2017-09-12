Report: Eagles To Sign K Jake Elliott

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are going to sign kicker Jake Elliott, according to Ian Rapoport.
Elliott is replacing Caleb Sturgis who suffered a quad strain in Week 1. The Eagles are expected to place Sturgis on injured reserve, to return.
Elliott, 22, was a fifth-round pick by the Bengals out of Memphis. In 2016, Elliott was 21 of 26 on field goals and a perfect 58 for 58 on extra points. For his college career, Elliott broke Stephen Gostkowski’s Memphis record making 81 field goals on 104 attempts (77.9-percent).
Elliott tweeted about joining the Eagles.