McNabb: ‘Love Wentz’ But Just One Win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz had a strong 2017 debut for the Eagles, throwing for 307 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-17 divisional road win.

Naturally, the city is excited — as they should be. Leave it to former Eagles QB Donovan McNabb to curb our enthusiasm.

“I do have love for Carson Wentz,” McNabb told Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take. “So for all of you out there thinking I’m hating on Carson Wentz, pump your brakes a little bit.”

Here comes the but. Never listen to anything before the but.

“But did we not see this the first four games last year when they came out 4-0 and everyone jumped on the Wentzylvania bandwagon heading into the Detroit game. And then things went wrong? Let’s just relax,” he continued. “Let’s not let that happen again. I think they are a much better team. They have some veterans that have been effective, but I need to see them get more involved in the offense.”

You knew Angelo Cataldi — Wentz’s biggest fan — wasn’t going to let McNabb get away with this.

Donovan McNabb warns fans not to jump on the Wentz bandwagon. Hmmm. It couldn't be jealousy, could it? — Angelo Cataldi (@AngeloCataldi) September 12, 2017

Cataldi posted this question on Tuesday’s 94WIP Morning Show and 90-percent of fans voted that Wentz is more likable than McNabb.

Which Eagles quarterback do you find more likable? — WIP Morning Show (@WIPMorningShow) September 12, 2017

McNabb is the Eagles all-time leading passer with 32,873 yards, 216 touchdowns, and 100 interceptions compiling a record of 92-49-1. Wentz just eclipsed the 4,000 yard passing mark for his career on Sunday.

He has a long way to go to surpass number five.