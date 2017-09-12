Prosecutor’s Office: $15,000 Worth Of Crack Cocaine, Heroin Seized From Man’s Home

MERCER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in Mercer County say they seized more than $15,000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin.
According to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, 35-year-old Darryl Rice was arrested following a two-week investigation.
Rice’s home on Grand Street was raided on Sept. 7 around 2:45 p.m. by officers with the prosecutor’s office, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, and Hamilton and Trenton police.
Officials say they found 70 grams of crack cocaine and 55 bricks of heroin, along with $2,070 in cash.
Police say the seized drugs have an approximate street value of $15,250.
Rice has been charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with the intent to distribute, and other related charges.
Rice was released pending further court proceedings.