2018 Phillies Schedule Announced

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While the 2017 Phillies season rolls on, the team’s 2018 schedule has been released.
The Phillies will open the 2018 season in Atlanta on Thursday, March 29th. The home opener at Citizens Bank Park will be Thursday, April 5th at 3:05 p.m. vs. the Miami Marlins.
In interleague play, the Phils will host the Toronto Blue Jays (May 25-27), New York Yankees (June 25-27), Baltimore Orioles (July 3-4) and Boston Red Sox (August 14-15).
“The 2018 season has some great interleague play at Citizens Bank Park,” said John Weber, Phillies Senior Vice President of Ticket Operations and Projects. “In addition to the Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays, the New York Yankees will be making their first regular season visit to Philadelphia since 2006.”
Tickets
- Three-game pack tickets will go on sale in late November.
- Group tickets will go on sale in mid-December.
- Individual tickets will go on sale in February.