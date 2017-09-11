Zeoli Show Log 09.11.17

Rich talks about President Trump’s decision on DACA, Hillary Clinton’s excuses of why she didn’t win the 2016 Election, and Steve Bannon making an offer to Chris Christie that he couldn’t refuse… ,but he did. Rich talks to his father, Tony Zeoli about his book, “Rising from the Ashes: The True Story of 9/11 and Recovery Team Romeo”.
3:05 Sen. Dianne Feinstein referenced an Appeals Court nominee’s Catholic faith as a reason she may not be able to do her job.
3:20 President Trump talks about the 16th Anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks in the United States.
3:28 Michael Moore tweeted out asking if President Trump had opened up Mar-a-Lago as shelter for Hurricane Irma in Florida, which drew a response via Twitter from Donald Trump Jr.
3:35 Last week, President Trump ordered an end to “DACA” and asked for Congress to pass a replacement bill before the law begins to phase out in 6 months.
4:00 Rich talks to his father, Tony Zeoli about his book, “Rising from the Ashes: The True Story of 9/11 and Recovery Team Romeo”.
4:25 Hillary Clinton speaks with Jane Pauley for CBS Morning on Sunday about her election loss and talked about the factors that led to her defeat.
4:40 Hillary Clinton states in her CBS Sunday Morning interview with Jane Pauley that she had not drafted a concession speech on Election Night.
5:00 President Trump remembered the victims of the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks with an address at the Pentagon today.
5:02 On Steve Bannon’s appearance with 60 Minutes last night, he warned about the Trump administration becoming too close with establishment Republicans.
5:20 Steve Bannon stated that Gov. Chris Christie was not given a cabinet position because he distanced himself from Donald Trump after the Billy Bush tape.
5:40 Contestants for Miss America were asked a variety of political questions and were asked their stance on specific policies.