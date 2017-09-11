Game To Remember For Widener’s Jordan Powell

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Division III Widener Pride evened their record at 1-1 this past Saturday with a 49-7 win over FDU-Florham in their home opener in Chester.

The Pride defense was huge in this game, scoring three touchdowns. Two of them came just 4:41 apart in the third quarter and they were both scored by junior defensive back Jordan Powell.

First, Powell forced a fumble on a sack and scooped it up, rolling into the end zone from 18 yards out to make it 35-0 Pride with 9:57 left in the third quarter.

“We had a call lined up for the personnel they had on the field,” Powell tells KYW Newsradio about his first score. “And then our defensive coordinator checked into a blitz. So then our middle linebacker Joe Fox had everybody set up in the right formation. We pretty much called the play and we had a great push from our defensive line, Casey [Kerschner], Jalen [Singleton], Vince [Char], [James] Cranmer had a great defensive line push and then I just came off the edge clean and all the guys blocked off everybody else for me to scoop the ball up and score.”

The second touchdown was even more impressive as Powell picked off FDU-Florham quarterback Jagger Green at the goal line and went coast-to-coast, 100 yards, to make it 42-0 with 5:16 left in the third.

“We were playing Cover 2, Tampa 2, down near the red zone,” Powell says. “The two safeties that were playing with me, Brian Armstrong and Kyle Lowery were disguising very well. I don’t think the quarterback knew where to go with the ball. As soon as the defensive line put their hands up in the passing windows, I just kind of jumped in there and broke on the football.”

He talks about the moments after that second touchdown.

“When I ran on to the sideline, everybody was kind of holding me and grabbing me and telling me they couldn’t believe that just happened,” he says. “I was just kind of looking at everybody and congratulating everybody, thanking everybody for the blocking and the scheme and helping me out, moving around and disguising really well. So it was pretty surreal. It was a good time.”

The other defensive touchdown came courtesy of Lowery and it was a lengthy one as well, as he returned an interception 98 yards for a score.

Widener’s defense, under the direction of defensive coordinator Bill Shuey (a former assistant coach with the Eagles), has started the season playing at a very high level. The Pride have allowed just 13 points and one touchdown through two games.

Widener will host Misericordia this coming Saturday.