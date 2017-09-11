Weekend Box Office Report: ‘It’ Runs Away With Top Spot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Commercially speaking, It had it.
The youth-oriented horror thriller based on the novel by Stephen King ran away with the box office crown on fall’s initial movie weekend, earning an estimated $117 million on its weekend debut – the biggest September opening ever.
In a far-distant second place was the new romantic comedy-drama, Home Again, starring Reese Witherspoon, which took in a modest $9 million.
Holdovers rounded out the top five, as The Hitman’s Bodyguard earned another $5 million, Annabelle: Creation $4 million, and Wind River $3 million.
Overall, industry-wide totals not just surpassed but actually doubled those of last weekend – summer’s very quiet final weekend — and were also well ahead of those of a year ago.