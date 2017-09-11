PFF: Top 5 Graded Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles opened the season with a big 30-17 win at the Washington Redskins.

Alshon Jeffery, Ronald Darby, Torrey Smith, Derek Barnett, Tim Jernigan, and Chris Long made their Eagles debuts. But the regulars stood out on Sunday.

Here are the top five graded Eagles players, per Pro Football Focus.

5. Patrick Robinson, 82.3

Darby, the Eagles’ top cornerback, left the game in the first half with a reported dislocated ankle and Robinson was forced to play 83-percent of the snaps. Terrelle Pryor caught just six of 11 targets and Jamison Crowder caught just three of seven.

4. Nelson Agholor, 82.7

The Eagles’ best receiver on Sunday wasn’t Jeffery and wasn’t Smith. It was Agholor. Go figure. Agholor caught six of eight targets, including a 58-yard touchdown — which probably elevated his performance to inflate his yardage total a bit, but who cares?

It was a strong debut for Nelson, who played 62-percent of the offensive snaps tying Zach Ertz and Darren Sproles for the most targets.

3. Fletcher Cox, 84.2

Fletcher Cox was a beast on Sunday. A sack fumble, a tackle for a loss, two quarterback hits, relentless pressure, and the game sealing fumble recovery touchdown. He’s overrated and he never was.

2. Zach Ertz, 85.3

Ertz, 26, is poised for a breakout season. He opened the season catching eight of eight targets for 93 yards.

1. Brandon Graham, 90.2

Fletchhhhhhhh (Pt. 2) BG with the forced fumble, Fletcher does the rest. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/a9k4cfc5vF — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 10, 2017

Pro Football Focus loves themselves some Brandon Graham and for good reason. 4.0 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, and 2.0 QB hits. What a debut for BG, who played just 68-percent of the snaps.