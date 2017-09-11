The Flu Shot Isn’t The Only Shot You May Need

By Lynne Adkins
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You know your kids and grand-kids need immunizations, but you need to roll up your sleeves as well.

You need a flu shot every year, and now is a good time to make sure you’re up to date on a tetanus shot.

That’s something you need every ten years according to Dr. John Russell, program director of the family medicine residency program at Abington-Jefferson Health.

“There is a type of tetanus shot called the Tdap that has some pertussis protection, also known as whooping-cough, so that is something that we can spread to new-born babies. So if we are a parent or grandparent, we should have some pertussis protection,” Russell said.

If you’re over 60, get a zoster vaccine to protect against shingles, and those over 65 need a pneumococcal vaccine to prevent pneumonia.

You may also need hepatitis vaccines.

