Police: Woman Stabs 1-Week-Old Son Because He Was ‘Devil’s Baby’

SWISSVALE, Pa. (CBS) — A woman is accused of stabbing her one-week-old newborn because he was the “Devil’s baby.”

CBS Pittsburgh reports 32-year-old Tanishia Fielder stabbed her baby boy in the face at her apartment in Swissvale on Friday.

“’It was the Devil’s child.’ That just kept coming out of her mouth,” neighbor Darius Warren told CBS Pittsburgh. “I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s crazy.’”

Police say that Fielder admitted to the crime and found a kitchen knife under a dumpster behind the apartment building.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by CBS Pittsburgh, Fielder told police, “I stabbed the baby. That’s the Devil’s baby.”

Fielder allegedly told police that God told her to kill her newborn son, dismember him and throw him in the garbage because he was the Devil’s child.

The infant’s father told police he and Fielder got into an argument earlier in the day and when she was chasing him with a knife, he saw their son was stabbed and bleeding.

“When the husband came out, I guess, he was holding the baby, running down, and the baby had blood in his eyes and stuff,” Warren told CBS Pittsburgh. “[The father was] screaming ‘911, call 911,’ so I called 911. Then when I asked the lady what was going on, she kept saying, ‘It’s Satan’s child, it’s Satan’s child’ and all that.”

Fielder is facing multiple charges.

The baby’s condition is not known.