Woman Wanted For Allegedly Smashing Glass Over Man’s Head At Bar

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS)—Police in Bucks County are searching for a woman accused of assaulting a man inside a bar over the weekend.

It happened around midnight  Saturday at the Sycamore Grill.

According to the Newtown Township Police Department, a white woman in her 60s smashed a drinking glass over the head of a man who was sitting at the bar.

The man was treated for a laceration and bruising.

Police described the suspect as a white woman with blonde hair, wearing a black outfit.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (215) 579-1000

