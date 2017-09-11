Woman Wanted For Allegedly Smashing Glass Over Man’s Head At Bar

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS)—Police in Bucks County are searching for a woman accused of assaulting a man inside a bar over the weekend.
It happened around midnight Saturday at the Sycamore Grill.
According to the Newtown Township Police Department, a white woman in her 60s smashed a drinking glass over the head of a man who was sitting at the bar.
The man was treated for a laceration and bruising.
Police described the suspect as a white woman with blonde hair, wearing a black outfit.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (215) 579-1000