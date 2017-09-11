Ronald Darby To Miss 4-6 Weeks, Report Says

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This is good news for Eagles fans.

Cornerback Ronald Darby will reportedly miss four to six weeks with a dislocated ankle. He did not suffer any major ligament damage, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

Darby suffered the injury in the second quarter of the Eagles’ Week 1 win at the Redskins.

Darby, 23, was acquired in August by the Eagles in trade with the Buffalo Bills for WR Jordan Matthews and a future third round pick. Darby was the Eagles’ No. 1 cornerback, a position where they are very thin.

Patrick Robinson replaced Darby in the Eagles’ 30-17 win on Sunday. Second-year CB Jalen Mills also played well on Sunday, recording his first career interception.

