2 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident Involving School Bus In Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident involving a school bus in Pottstown, Monday morning.
Dispatchers say it happened near Coventryville Road and Ridge Road, around 8 a.m.
Officials say the bus had children on board at the time of the crash. However, no one on board was injured. Officials say the bus is associated with the Owen J. Roberts School District.
Two people from the other vehicles involved were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown.