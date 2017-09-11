1 Person Hospitalized After Two-Vehicle Accident On Route 68 In Mansfield

MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities say all southbound lanes are closed and one northbound lane is open, following a two-vehicle wreck along Route 68 early Monday afternoon in Burlington County.

Emergency crews responded to the accident that happened at 12:41 p.m. along Route 68 and White Pine Road, south of Nade Drive in Mansfield Township.

One person has been transported from the scene.

Officials urge commuters to use caution as five to 10 minute traffic delays are expected.

The accident is currently under investigation.

 

