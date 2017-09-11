Pennsylvania DACA Dreamers Share Their Stories

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Dreamers shared stories on Monday of how DACA- the program recently rescinded by the Trump Administration that protects immigrants brought to the US illegally as children- changed their lives.

They’re hoping it’ll push lawmakers to act.

About a dozen dreamers told story after story of how the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program gave them opportunities to work, go to college, and get a driver’s license; and how now, they live in fear.

“I am afraid for my safety, I’m afraid of my parents safety, I am afraid for everyone’s safety,” said 24-year-old Matrivia Liem.

Liem came to the US from Indonesia at 11 years old. She says DACA was a temporary solution, and is hoping for a more permanent one that also helps her parents.

Maria Sotomayor married a U.S. citizen, but fears for other Dreamers and her family.

“Our parents brought us here because they wanted another life, it’s not fair that they are being criminalized,” she said.

Senator Bob Casey took notes, promising action.

“It’s up to Congress now, both houses, both parties, to pass the DREAM act. It’s not going to happen in the next few days, it’s not going to happen soon. But I believe we can get this done,” he said.

The DACA program is slated to end in six months.