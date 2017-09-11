Pennsauken Police Searching For Vehicle Possibly Connected To Homicide

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Pennsauken are searching for a vehicle that may be connected to a homicide.
Police are looking for a burgundy or red 2000 Buick Century with stock rims.
The vehicle was possibly used during a homicide that occurred on Friday around 5:25 p.m. in the 7000 block of Stockton Avenue.
The suspects are described as a Hispanic man, about 5-foot-9 with a stocky build and a black man between 20 to 30 years of age.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Michael Rhoads at 856-225-8561 or Pennsauken Detective Sgt. Warwick at 856-488-0080.