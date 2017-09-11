Pennsauken Police Searching For Vehicle Possibly Connected To Homicide

PENNSAUKEN, N.J.

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Pennsauken are searching for a vehicle that may be connected to a homicide.

Police are looking for a burgundy or red 2000 Buick Century with stock rims.

pennsauken homicide pic Pennsauken Police Searching For Vehicle Possibly Connected To Homicide

Pennsauken police are searching for this vehicle that may have been involved in a homicide. (credit: CBS3)

The vehicle was possibly used during a homicide that occurred on Friday around 5:25 p.m. in the 7000 block of Stockton Avenue.

The suspects are described as a Hispanic man, about 5-foot-9 with a stocky build and a black man between 20 to 30 years of age.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Michael Rhoads at 856-225-8561 or Pennsauken Detective Sgt. Warwick at 856-488-0080.

