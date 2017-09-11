Man Shot In Back In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Police say a man is in stable condition after he was shot several times in the back in North Philadelphia.

It happened on the 1200 block of Susquehanna Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Officers patrolling the area responded after hearing gunfire.

They found the 34-year-old victim on the sidewalk.

Once officers arrived a nearby car started driving away. That driver is a person of interest.

The victim was sent to the hospital for surgery.

Investigators say there are multiple surveillance cameras in the area.

