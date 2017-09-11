Missing Kindergarten Student Found Unharmed On School Bus

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A school bus driver and aide were fired after a missing kindergarten student was found sleeping on the bus.

Staffers at the 6-year-old girl’s school in Paterson noticed she was missing shortly after the bus arrived there around 8:45 a.m. Friday. They immediately contacted the child’s mother, who told them the girl had boarded the bus that morning.

School staffers then contacted the private bus company that handles the route. The child was found unharmed a short time later and was taken to the school.

Authorities say the driver and aide were not aware the girl was still aboard the bus until the school called. Their names have not been released.

