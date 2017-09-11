Kevin Frazier On Sixers: ‘I Think They’re Gonna Be Bananas’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Entertainment Tonight co-host Kevin Frazier showed some love to the local professional sports teams as he was in the city Monday.
“Looks like The Process is over,” Frazier said about the Philadelphia 76ers, as he walked the streets of Old City. “Here y’all go. I can’t wait for the Sixers this season; I think they’re going to be bananas.”
For Frazier, the combination of talent and youth makes the Sixers a must-watch team.
“Ben Simmons looks so good when you add all those others pieces,” he explained. “I think it’s gonna take Fultz a second to get his sea legs. He’s young. But in like three years, if y’all can afford those guys, Philly will be amazing.”
The Sixers weren’t the only team Frazier gave a shout too.
“By the way, I also want to shout out the Eagles. Big win. Carson Wentz is for real,” he said.
The Eagles beat divisional rival Washington on Sunday, starting the season on a high note.
Kevin Frazier was in town to promote the new season of “Entertainment Tonight” that debuts tonight at 7:30 p.m.