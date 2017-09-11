Death Of Boy, 6, Shot By Brother Ruled Homicide

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) — The death of a 6-year-old Pittsburgh-area boy who police said was shot by his 10-year-old brother last month has been ruled a homicide.
The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office said Monday that Julian Hoffman died of a gunshot wound to the head.
Officers and paramedics were sent to a West Mifflin home on Aug. 9 and found the wounded child, who died later at a hospital.
Police: 10-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shoots 6-Year-Old Brother
Police said the older boy fired the gun in the bedroom of their mother, who officials said was at work at the time. Police said he first called his mother and then called 911 at her urging.
Superintendent Coleman McDonough said the .9 mm pistol appeared to have been legally owned by the woman. No charges have been filed in the case.
