Insects Attack: Swarm Of Gnats Creating Buzz In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A large swarm of gnats is creating a lot of buzz in Philadelphia.
Residents across the city took to Reddit to share their concerns.
“Probably an exodus from the hurricane,” one person said.
“People are running all over Old City and fleeing seeking shelter,” another said.
But police say they don’t know where the insects came from.
“Hmm. No, We don’t know where all of these gnats came from, either. However, we, for one, welcome our new insect overlords,” said police in a Tweet.
“They swarm into your hair, shoes, and shorts. Safe to say the bugs are firmly in charge,” Garrett O’Dwyer told CBS3.