Lady Gaga’s Mother Helps Bridge Gap In Mental Health Discussion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The mother of famed singer and actress Lady Gaga, Cynthia Germmenotta was in Philadelphia to deliver a message about mental health on Monday.

Germmenotta took a seat in a small student lounge at Drexel University as part of Lady Gaga’s “Joanne World Tour” and the Born This Way Foundation, and she led a dialogue about building a kinder, braver, and more inclusive campus culture and making discussions about mental health, as her daughter would put it, “cool.”

“There’s still a stigma associated with it, a fear of what are people going to think of me where can I go for help,” Germmenotta said.

Study: Sitting More Than 12 Hours In A Day Increases Risk Of Death

“What I got from the talk today was there’s someone around every corner that can help you,” Nick Kennis, a Drexel student, said. “Just because some people that you love like family and friends don’t support you, there’s still someone out there more than willing and loves you, that can help you get through the time you’re in.

In addition to the powerful discussions on Monday, in honor of 9/11, Germmenotta and the rest of the students and faculty chipped to do an act of kindness, filling school bags to the brim with school supplies for the families of Philadelphia’s first responders.