Facebook To Roll Out New ‘Facebook Watch’ Tab

By Melony Roy
Filed Under: Facebook, Melony Roy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hoping to cash in on online video ads, the world’s largest social network is continuing its quest to build a digital video empire.

A full roll-out of “Facebook Watch” is expected this week as the social network ramps up its video strategy. The new tab will house all of its original video.

Facebook is willing to spend big money on video, the Wall Street Journal reports it will spend as much as $1 billion on original shows through 2018.

The network has deals with digital outlets like Vox Media, Buzzfeed, and Group Nine Media, as well as deals in place for streaming live sports and e-sports competitions.

Apple and Snapchat are also spending big bucks and will be rolling out their own original TV shows over the next year.

More from Melony Roy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Irma
Best Football Bars In Philly
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch