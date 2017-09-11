Community College of Philadelphia Honors Lives Lost On 9/11

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Community College of Philadelphia honors local lives lost during the September 11 attacks.
During the day’s ceremony CCP coordinator for Veteran Programming Stephen Bachovin paid respect to the three Philadelphians who died in the World Trade Center attacks, by reading their names and pausing to remember them.
“Jasper Baxter, Kevin Bowser, Christopher Clark…”
“As a nation, when tragedy strikes, we do better when we come together and support each other,” said said Bachovin.
College President Dr. Guy Generals says they placed 30 United States flags on their lawn, to represent the 30 Pennsylvanian residents who died on 9/11.
“If we don’t do it, and the institutions of higher educations, I’m not quite sure where else it might get done, so it’s a moment to remember but it’s also an opportunity to celebrate,” Generals.
The ceremony also gave officials a chance to honor the memory of Sgt. Brahim Jeffcoat, a veteran student who was killed in Iraq in 2005.