Archdiocese of Philadelphia Kicks Off New School Year With Pep Rally

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Even though classes began last week, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia held a pep rally Monday to kick off the new school year.
The pep rally featured the Cardinal O’Hara High School pep band, with its rendition of the Beatles “Get Back.” An unusual selection, given its lyrics. Then singing by the Saint Francis de Sales Elementary School choir.
Chris Mominey, secretary for Catholic Education, also spoke on his hopes for the year.
“I hope that each student reaches their potential in all academic and extracurricular programs, no matter their grade, no matter their school,” said Mominey.
Mominey also reminded school leaders to work to shape an environment that fosters excellence in teaching and learning.