Philadelphia Police Searching For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a missing 4-year-old boy.
Amare’ Serrano, 4, was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 9, on the 3800 block of Woodhaven Road in Northeast Philadelphia.
Amare’ is 3 feet tall, weighs 40 pounds, has a small build, with brown eyes, a light complexion and black curly hair.
He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with a Captain America logo and shield.
Police believe he may be with his mother, 24-year-old Danija Johnson.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or call 911.