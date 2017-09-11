Philadelphia Police Searching For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a missing 4-year-old boy.

Amare’ Serrano, 4, was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 9, on the 3800 block of Woodhaven Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

Amare’ is 3 feet tall, weighs 40 pounds, has a small build, with brown eyes, a light complexion and black curly hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with a Captain America logo and shield.

Police believe he may be with his mother, 24-year-old Danija Johnson.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or call 911.

