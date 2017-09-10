Police Investigate After Threat Against High School Is Discovered In Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY, PA (CBS) — Officials at one Bucks County high school are on alert after a threat against the school was discovered inside one the building’s bathrooms.

The Central Bucks Regional Police Department says that a “graffiti style threat” was found last week regarding 9/11 inside of Central Bucks West High School.



Officials from the school say the threat written in a boys’ bathroom stall, and upon the discovery immediately contacted authorities.



Police have not released what the threat exactly said, but an investigation is underway.



Police say the school and the school district will be open Monday, and will have officers patrolling the school for student safety.



The school’s principle Timothy P. Donovan had this to say to parents following the discovery:



“Dear CB West Families,



I am writing to provide you with information pertaining to a threat the Central Bucks High School West administration has discovered. The threat was written in a boys’ bathroom stall and referenced the date, September 11, 2017. We immediately implemented the school’s threat assessment protocol and the administration contacted Central Bucks Regional Police Department and an investigation began. The situation was promptly addressed to ensure the safety of our school community. As a precautionary measure, the police will be at the high school on Monday. If you choose not to send your child to school, please email the absence to westattendance@cbsd.org and his/her absence will be excused. The administration, teachers, staff, and our emergency responders take our responsibility seriously for ensuring the safety and security of our students and staff. As Principal, I ask for and appreciate your continued support in condemning any disruptive act that affects our school community. Working together, students, parents and staff can continue to demonstrate the pride we have in our school. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me at 267-893-2500.”