The Eagles’ Good, Bad & Ugly

By Joseph Santoliquito

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — There was some things to like, and a few things to dislike in the Eagles’ 30-17 victory over Washington at FedExField on Sunday afternoon.

The Good

Quarterback Carson Wentz show a great pocket command and mobility when he sensed danger to complete 26 of 39 for 307 yards and two touchdowns. His one interception was a tipped pass.

Wentz wriggling free from Washington linebacker Preston Smith to toss a 58-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor on a third-and-12 at the Eagles’ 42.

Defensive end Brandon Graham’s forced fumble with 1:29 left in the game that led to Fletcher Cox’s 20-yard fumble recovery for a game-securing touchdown. Graham finished with two sacks.

Receiver Nelson Agholor apparently has learned how to catch the ball over the summer. He finished with six catches for 86 yards.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox’s forced fumble in the first quarter.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks’ fumble recovery on the Cox forced fumble in the first quarter.

LeGarrette Blount 1-yard touchdown reception from Wentz. Blount caught a total seven passes last year for New England. Pass catching is not high on his skill set resume.

Receiver Torrey Smith’s 30-yard reception in the third quarter on a third-and-10 at the Eagles’ 36.

Tight end Zack Ertz’s game-high eight receptions for 93 yards.

Kicker Caleb Sturgis’s three field goals compensates for the missed extra point after LeGarrette Blount’s 1-yard touchdown reception from Wentz with 13:23 left in the second quarter. Missed extra points are a quick way to lose a job in the NFL.

Defensive tackle Tim Jernigan’s sakc and pressure up the middle of the field.

Cornerback Jalen Mills’ fourth-quarter interception could have been a game saver.

The Bad

Wentz’s tendency to overthrow. He had Agholor wide open on a first-and-10 from the Eagles’ 20 with 8:39 left in the first half. And Wentz knew it. Wentz threw his head back and his hands in the air, because Agholor had plenty of room to run if the ball was placed better.

Right tackle Lane Johnson and running back Wendell Smallwood chop blocking Eagles’ nightmare Ryan Kerrigan for a 15-yard personal foul thwarting the Eagles’ sixth drive.

The Ugly

The Eagles’ horrendous tackling on Chris Thompson’s 29-yard touchdown reception with 1:17 left in the first half that gave Washington their first lead, 14-13. After that effort, Rodney McLeod, Corey Graham, and Jordan Hicks need a crash course in tackling for dummies. Or maybe more work on tackling dummies. Hicks (who knows better) ran into Thompson with his shoulder, then fell. Graham then fell over Hicks and McLeod just whiffed.

Coach Doug Pederson’s call on second-and-nine at the Eagles’ 34 in the first quarter. On the Eagles’ second possession, Wentz opted to throw what was a lateral to Agholor, who proceed to botch a high pass. Washington’s Mason Foster recovered the fumble at the 50. Why not simply go upfield, which had worked so effectively? Pederson revisited the same play two more times—to hardly any gain.

Receiver Torrey Smith blowing the block against Kendall Fuller, allowing the ugly Eagles’ fumble in the first quarter.

Linebacker Nigel Bradham’s defensive holding call on a third-and-11 at the Washington 18 with just over nine minutes left in the third quarter. The penalty gave Washington a first down, which eventually led to Dustin Hopkins’ 33-yard field goal with 2:06 left in the third quarter.