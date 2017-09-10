Philly Naked Bike Ride Streaks Through Philadelphia For 9th Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of bikers cruised through Philadelphia Saturday with their helmets on tight. But that’s pretty much all they were wearing.

Briana Maden calls the Philly Naked Bike Ride “freeing.”

“Yea, I feel at home,” she said.

Maden was taking part with her friend Rudy, and if you’ve never heard of this event it’s exactly what it sounds like.

“There’s a lot of bikes and naked people,” she said.

“Yea a lot of bikes and a lot of butts,” said Rudy. “Bare bodies. It’s a sea of people everywhere you look, having a good time.”

Rachel was back for a 5th straight year, wearing nothing but a tutu.

“It’s the best time ever, the atmoshpehere is amazing and there’s so much acceptance and love,” she said. “It’s fantastic.”

Organizers say the goal is to promote Clean Earth, Cycling Advocacy, and Body Positivity.