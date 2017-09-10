WATCH: Hurricane Irma Roars Into Florida

Man Sentenced For Using Fake Facebook Account To Entice Kids

Filed Under: Facebook

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who used a fake Facebook profile to entice children to produce and send him sexually explicit images has been sentenced to more than six years in prison.

Michael Mostovlyan received a 78-month sentence Friday. He also will have to serve 15 years of supervised release once he’s freed from prison.

The 33-year-old Deptford man pleaded guilty in February to online enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual conduct.

Prosecutors say that during a six-month period last year, Mostovlyan communicated with children online in order to obtain sexually explicit images of them.

Using a fake female persona in the name of “Amber Zee,” which he created using actual images of a girl, Mostovlyan was able to persuade his victims to send him photos or videos.

