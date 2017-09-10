Latest GOP Revenue Proposal On Agenda As PA House Returns

HARRISBURG, PA (CBS) — As the Pennsylvania House returns from its summer break Monday, House majority Republicans are expected to huddle and discuss a controversial plan to fund the state budget without major tax hikes or borrowing.

The revenue proposal involves tapping special funds that are not in the state’s general fund budget.

That includes dedicated funding for mass transit, and SEPTA is already sounding the alarm about possible disastrous results. But Representative Dan Moul says he and other House GOP members behind the proposal are primarily aiming at surpluses in those special accounts.

“We’re not here to try and screw anybody,” he said. “But, we’re in a desperate situation. We do not have the votes to pass tax increases.”

Moul admits, however, that one option that is part of the mix is reducing and redirecting money in these special dedicated funding streams if they regularly have surpluses.

Governor Wolf, meanwhile, contended last week that programs would be hurt.

“This kind of proposal is just nonsense,” he said.

Wolf has indicated a cash shortage looms at the end of the week.