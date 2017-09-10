Flashpoint: Rizzo Fight Continues, Battle Over DACA, Moms Empowering Victims

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This week on Flashpoint: the heated debate over the statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo. A controversial figure, Rizzo was both loved and hated by the citizens of Philadelphia. His police force was known to alienate communities of color, as well as the LGBTQ community.

In recent weeks, the statue, which sits outside of the Municipal Services Building in Center City, has been defaced and has been the focus of protests.

So what should the city do with the statue? Why are people so upset about it? Advocates from all sides will weigh in.

KYW Community Affairs reporter Cherri Gregg asks the burning questions to Anthony Smith of Philly for REAL Justice Coalition, which organized an online petition to remove the statue; Thom Nickel, an author and journalist who wrote an opinion piece arguing the statue should stay; and Ralph Young, a professor of history from Temple University.

In our newsmaker segment, we hear from Congressman Dwight Evans of the 2nd Congressional District who will provide insights on the efforts to preserve the policy behind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals executive order signed by President Barack Obama.

The non-profit of the week segment highlights the Philadelphia Chapter of the National Homicide Justice Alliance, a newly formed organization founded by three mothers who lost their children to gun violence.

