Man Found Stabbed To Death, Partially Burned Inside Overbrook Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating the murder of a man who was found stabbed and partially burned inside a home in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood.
Authorities say officers responded to a call along the 7500 block of Overbrook Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, firefighters were already on the scene and had extinguished a fire inside the home.
Police say the fire had been set in the basement of the property, and after it was put out, firefighters found the body of a 29-year-old man on a bed with his hands bound by a belt in front of him. Authorities say he had been stabbed numerous times and partially burned.
There was no immediate word on a suspect or an arrest.