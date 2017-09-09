Learning To Use Body, Personality Type To Live Your Life Could Improve Your Health

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For thousands of years people around the world have been living a life based on body and personality type. It’s a lifestyle you’ve probably never heard about.
Ayurveda means the science of life, according to Katelynn Ingersoll, director of Half Moon Ayurveda in Philadelphia. She explains that we all fall into a category; vatta-air, kapha-earth and pitta, the fiery group.
“You can say that the air, that would be your typical spacey, kind of forgetful, talk a mile a minute person,” she said. “The very earthy people would be lethargic, lazy kind of people or the fiery would be your very driven, very successful achievers.”
Philly Med Student Creates Introductory Program For New Students
Your type plus the time of day and season guide your relationships, your personality, your path to health and your diet. So pittas should avoid spicy foods because they already have enough heat.
Ingersoll suggests living in tune with your type helps you become happier, healthier and more productive.
“In ayurveda, good health is more than just absence of disease,” she said. “Health is having good digestion, good sleep, good metabolism, good mood, good emotions, good friends, good relationships, so it’s everything.”