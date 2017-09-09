First-Ever OktoBEARfest On Tap At Philadelphia Zoo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Excitement is brewing over the Philadelphia Zoo’s newest event.
Tickets are available for the zoo’s first-ever OktoBEARfest! Proceeds go to help the zoo’s mission of creating joyful discovery and inspiring action for animals and habitats.
Unlimited samples of seasonal fall brews and ciders will be available through out the zoological garden. Visitors can meet the brewers, enjoy live music and purchase local fare from food trucks. And, of course, you get to see all of the animals.
Laura Houston is the zoo’s director of education. She says the event takes place Saturday, September 16 from 5 to 8 p.m.
“And you are going to see some of our animals, particularly some of our more nocturnal animals, awake and moving around and checking out everyone,” Houston explained.
General admission tickets are $55. They will not be available at the gate. They can only be purchased online at the Philadelphia Zoo website.