Wawa Prioritizing Fuel Stores In Florida Ahead Of Hurricane Irma

MIAMI (CBS) — Wawa is bracing for the impact of Hurricane Irma in Florida.
The Delaware County-based convenience retailer is prioritizing fuel stores along the state’s most trafficked roads and highways ahead of the Category 4 storm.
“In our other Wawa Florida stores, we will make every attempt to maintain fuel supply, but periodic outages may occur, and Wawa will attempt to replenish those stores with fuel as soon as possible,” Wawa said on its website.
The storm has killed at least 20 people across the Caribbean as it barrels toward Florida.
Irma is expected to be near the Florida Keys and the southern Florida Peninsula on Sunday morning.
The hurricane weakened from a Category 5 to 4 storm, but it’s still packing maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.
More than 500,000 people have been ordered to evacuate Miami-Dade County.