Wildlife Officers Find Sharks In NY Home’s Basement Pool

LAGRANGEVILLE, N.Y. (CBS) — Animal control officers got a big surprise inside a New York home.
They found sharks inside a home’s swimming pool.
Officials say a man was breeding the sharks in a 15-foot above-ground pool in the basement of a home in the town of LaGrangeville.
Officials say there were seven live sand tiger sharks and three dead ones in the pool.
The sharks are federally protected and it’s illegal to own them.
Officials say they believe the homeowner was breeding the sharks to sell them to private aquariums.