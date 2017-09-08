Wildlife Officers Find Sharks In NY Home’s Basement Pool

Filed Under: Talkers

LAGRANGEVILLE, N.Y. (CBS) — Animal control officers got a big surprise inside a New York home.

They found sharks inside a home’s swimming pool.

Health Department Warns About Rabid Raccoon In South Jersey

Officials say a man was breeding the sharks in a 15-foot above-ground pool in the basement of a home in the town of LaGrangeville.

Officials say there were seven live sand tiger sharks and three dead ones in the pool.

Study: Middle-Aged Women Don’t Sleep Enough

The sharks are federally protected and it’s illegal to own them.

Officials say they believe the homeowner was breeding the sharks to sell them to private aquariums.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch