POW-MIA To Be Honored At Philadelphia Vietnam Memorial

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — They’re from Philadelphia and served their country. Decades later, they’re still considered to be missing in action.

A ceremony next week honors their lives and their service but event organizers are trying to find people who knew them.

At the Philadelphia Vietnam War Memorial on Penn’s Landing, a ceremony next Friday evening marks the memorial’s 30th anniversary and POW-MIA Remembrance Day.

Sandy Bukowski, a member of the war memorial’s board, says they will be honoring the 10 Philadelphians who served in Vietnam and are still listed as MIA.

But, Bukowski says, they’ve had a tough time trying to find people who knew the 10 men who served.

“We don’t want to let people think that they’re forgotten,” she said.

And Bukowski wants to hear from those who knew any one of the 10.

“Family members definitely, extended family, or even very close friends,” she said.

The names of those MIA can be seen below:

Philadelphia MIA from Vietnam War

– Carlos Ashlock (Attended Bok Vocational School)

– Herbert Kirk (Northeast High School)

– Wyatt Miller Jr. (Ben Franklin High School)

– Daniel Phillips (West Philadelphia HS)

– Walter Pierce (From West Philadelphia area)

– William Walters (From the West Philadelphia area)

– Madison Strohlein (Temple University student)

– Henry Tipping (Edison HS)

– Samuel Walker Jr. (Edison HS)

– Robert Wells (Bartram HS)

If you know anyone from this list and would like you be a part of next week’s ceremony, call 267-253-2965, or visit the Philadelphia Vietnam Memorial Facebook page.