Philadelphia’s Social Issues Highlighted In New Art Exhibit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A unique experimental installation exploring the city’s past, present, and possible future is taking place over the next three months at a Philadelphia museum.
Mass incarceration, gentrification, and land sovereignty are some of the key social issues being addressed in the installation called “Philadelphia Assembles.”
It’s a collective narrative about issues Philadelphia faces through things like paintings, photographs, objects, dialogues, and performances.
Denise Valentine is a story teller of forgotten/neglected African and African American histories.
“And it’s my hope that everyone can find a little piece of their own story from the objects that we have gathered here,” she said.
One of the objects is an engraved silver dish that was traced to a founding Philadelphia family and the story of an enslaved girl.
“Philadelphia Assembles” is a “pay as you wish” entry. It runs through December 10th at the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Perelman building.