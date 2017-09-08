NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Philadelphia’s Social Issues Highlighted In New Art Exhibit

By John McDevitt
Filed Under: John McDevitt, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A unique experimental installation exploring the city’s past, present, and possible future is taking place over the next three months at a Philadelphia museum.

Mass incarceration, gentrification, and land sovereignty are some of the key social issues being addressed in the installation called “Philadelphia Assembles.”

It’s a collective narrative about issues Philadelphia faces through things like paintings, photographs, objects, dialogues, and performances.

Denise Valentine is a story teller of forgotten/neglected African and African American histories.

“And it’s my hope that everyone can find a little piece of their own story from the objects that we have gathered here,” she said.

One of the objects is an engraved silver dish that was traced to a founding Philadelphia family and the story of an enslaved girl.

“Philadelphia Assembles” is a “pay as you wish” entry. It runs through December 10th at the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Perelman building.

More from John McDevitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch