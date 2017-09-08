Local Relief Agencies Gear Up To Help Irma Refugees

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local relief organizations have already activated teams to head south for potential victims of Hurricane Irma.
The Red Cross of Eastern PA has already sent a team of seven people south to be ready for when Irma makes landfall.
Red Cross spokesman Dave Skutnik says the team left a few days ago and is meeting others.
“..at a rendezvous point in Columbia, South Carolina, with a bunch of people and supplies, and then we’ll figure out where the worst damage is once Irma comes by, and that’s when we’ll make the decision on where to send them into the areas that need the help the most,” Skutnik explained.
The Salvation Army of Southeastern Pennsylvania and Delaware is also sending crews.
Bob Myers, head of Emergency disaster services, says he hasn’t seen anything like this in a long time, and Florida is going to get the brunt of it.
Both organizations are accepting donations on line.
go to redcross.org or disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.