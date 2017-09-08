Lawmakers Fighting For DACA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Trump Administration’s announcement to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals executive order, signed by President Barack Obama, faced backlash this week.

But federal lawmakers have already taken steps to make it law.

Several legislative proposals have already been introduced to protect the 800,000 DACA recipients, so-called Dreamers, brought here illegally as children.

Attorney General Jeff Session called Obama’s order illegal, announcing it would end and that Congress had six months to take action.

“What the president has done is put a lot of fear into the lives of 800,000 people and their families,” said Dwight Evans, 2nd Congressional District Representative.

Evans says there’s bipartisan efforts in both the U.S. House and Senate to make DACA into a law and he’s signed on.

But, he says, more work needs to be done.

“I think there needs to be a joint message from the executive branch and the legislative branch that we are going to fix this problem,” Evans said.

