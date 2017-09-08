Saints’ Jon Dorenbos Placed On NFI List With Aortic Aneurysm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Eagles long snapper and 94WIP Wing Bowl Commissioner Jon Dorenbos had an aortic aneurysm, an enlargement (dilation) of the aorta to greater than 1.5 times normal size.
Dorenbos is in need of immediate open heart surgery.
Dorenbos, 37, was recently acquired by the Saints who have placed him on the NFI list — for players who suffered their injuries unrelated to NFL football.
Saints doctor John Amoss discovered the pre-existing condition in a physical, according to Saints head coach Sean Payton.
Dorenbos spent his first three years in the league with Buffalo and Tennessee before signing with the Eagles late in 2006. He was one of the most popular Eagles players while in Philadelphia and became a famous magician on America’s Got Talent.
Dorenbos has also appeared on the “Ellen” show and won the Ed Block Courage Award in 2008.