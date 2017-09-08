Saints’ Jon Dorenbos Placed On NFI List With Aortic Aneurysm

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles
Jon Dorenbos
Philadelphia Eagles long snapper Jon Dorenbos (46) is shown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, October 9, 2016. (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Eagles long snapper and 94WIP Wing Bowl Commissioner Jon Dorenbos had an aortic aneurysm, an enlargement (dilation) of the aorta to greater than 1.5 times normal size.

Dorenbos is in need of immediate open heart surgery.

Dorenbos, 37, was recently acquired by the Saints who have placed him on the NFI list — for players who suffered their injuries unrelated to NFL football.

Saints doctor John Amoss discovered the pre-existing condition in a physical, according to Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Dorenbos spent his first three years in the league with Buffalo and Tennessee before signing with the Eagles late in 2006. He was one of the most popular Eagles players while in Philadelphia and became a famous magician on America’s Got Talent.

Dorenbos has also appeared on the “Ellen” show and won the Ed Block Courage Award in 2008.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch