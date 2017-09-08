High School Football Top 10: Keeping Up With The Streaks

By Joseph Santoliquito
On both sides of the Delaware River, a number of teams own claim to winning streaks that stretch back into last season—and many will be challenged.
In New Jersey, Timber Creek has the longest current winning streak, which is now at 17, entering the Chargers’ game this weekend against formidable Delsea. The Chargers have the best quarterback in the area in 6-2, 190-pound Devin Leary, a North Carolina State commit who last year set state records for touchdown passes (48) and passing yards (3,688).
Leary also led Timber Creek to consecutive South Jersey NJSIAA Group 4 sectional titles (New Jersey does not play a statewide playoff format as Pennsylvania, stopping at the regional level) and the Chargers current winning streak.
West Deptford is another team that has inherited a winning streak. The Eagls have a 12-game winning streak, including the NJSIAA Group 2 South Jersey championship, entering their game against Audubon.
In Pennsylvania, defending PIAA 6A state champion St. Joe’s Prep is 15-0 over the last two years. The Hawks will host St. Peter Prep Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Widener University
Delaware Valley Top 10 For Sept. 8, 2017
1. St. Joe’s Prep (Record: 1-0)
2. Malvern Prep (Record: 1-0)
3. Archbishop Wood (Record: 1-1)
4. Downingtown East (Record: 2-0)
5. Coatesville (Record: 1-1)
6. La Salle (Record: 1-1)
7. Imhotep Charter (Record: 1-1)
8. Timber Creek (Record: 1-0)
9. Vineland (Record: 0-0)
10. Millville (Record: 0-0)
Southeastern PA Top 10 For Sept. 8, 2017
1. St. Joe’s Prep (Record: 1-0)
2. Malvern Prep (Record: 1-0)
3. Archbishop Wood (Record: 1-1)
4. Downingtown East (Record: 2-0)
5. Coatesville (Record: 1-1)
6. La Salle (Record: 1-1)
7. Imhotep Charter (Record: 1-1)
8. Neshaminy (Record: 2-0)
9. Garnet Valley (Record: 2-0)
10. Central Bucks South (Record: 2-0)
South Jersey Top 10 For Sept. 8, 2017
1. Timber Creek (Record: 1-0)
2. Vineland (Record: 0-0)
3. Millville (Record: 0-0)
3. St. Augustine (Record: 0-0)
4. Camden Catholic (Record: 0-0)
5. Shawnee (Record: 0-0)
6. Lenape (Record: 0-0)
7. St. Joseph (Record: 0-0)
8. Delsea (Record: 0-0)
9. Holy Spirit (Record: 0-0)
10. West Deptford (Record: 0-0)