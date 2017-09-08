‘The Green Mystique’ Gives Ridley High School Football An Edge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ridley High School has a true home field advantage when it comes to the showdowns underneath those football lights. And Friday night is no different as Ridley takes on rival Garnet Valley.
Ridley’s sense of school pride is something more than words, it’s a feeling, a spirit called the green mystique.
‘The majority of our faculty are either students that went through this school district or are people who have started to work here, and then in turn now have their children going to school in our district as well,” said Jack Signor III, one of the school’s assistant principal.
Signor and Assistant Principal Jabari Whitehead were once teammates on Ridley’s football team more than 25 years ago. Now, they lead the next generations of students as co-workers.
“We joke on a daily basis about when we were in high school and the things that took place when we were here (are) kinda like the things taking place now,” Signor said.
Win or lose, for life, the green mystique will always be Ridley’s home field advantage.