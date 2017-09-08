Man Sentenced To Life In Prison In Torture, Brutal Murder Of 3-Year-Old Boy

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A man pleads guilty in the torture and murder of a 3-year-old boy.
Gary Lee Fellenbaum plead guilty to first degree murder in the death of Scotty McMillan.
Fellenbaum also plead guilty to aggravated assault in beating Scott’s brother and other related charges.
Scotty’s mother, Jillian Tait, pleaded guilty to third degree murder in April in the death of her son. Fellenbaum is Tait’s ex-boyfriend.
Scotty died in 2014 after he was taped to a chair and beaten, then hung upside down and hit with a frying pan, whips and fists.
Fellenbaum was sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus a consecutive 10 to 20 years’ incarceration.