‘El Wingador’ Creates Kickstarter For New Restaurant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Five-time Wing Bowl champion Bill “El Wingador” Simmons has started a kickstarter, hoping to raise $25,000 for a new restaurant. The money will go towards a company website and logo.
The restaurant will be called El Wingador’s Serious Fried Chicken and will feature:
“Chicken wings featuring classic El Wingador sauces, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, salads, specialty Mac n’ Cheese, “El Ringador” onion rings, fresh cut french fry options, and an unexpected dessert that features fried chicken and donuts.”
El Wingador is auctioning off an opportunity to hang out with him during 94WIP’s Wing Bowl for $750 and tailgate an Eagles game with him for $1,250.