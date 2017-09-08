Dan McNeill, State Lawmaker From Bethlehem Area, Dead At 70

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Pennsylvania legislative leaders say state Rep. Dan McNeill, a Democrat from the Bethlehem area, is dead at age 70.
The three-term lawmaker died Friday of natural causes, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.
Dan grew up in the East side of Allentown and graduated from Louis E. Dieruff High School.
He served in the Pennsylvania National Guard for six years and received an honorable discharge.
“For some time now, Dan had bravely faced serious health challenges but he made a point of coming to Harrisburg faithfully, as well as working in his district, even on days when he was not feeling well. Dan McNeill was a loving family man, a proud Ironworker and a public servant in local and county positions before his election to the House,” said Representative Mike Turzai and Representative Frank Dermody in a joint statement.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanne, and two daughters.
