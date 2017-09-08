Country Music World Reacts To Death Of Troy Gentry

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday was a day of shocking news as the country music world flooded with emotions upon hearing that Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry had passed.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/Pbm60ZgUwT — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) September 8, 2017

The 50-year-old was pronounced dead New Jersey after a helicopter he was riding in crashed in a wooded area.

Many prominent figures in country music scene took to Twitter to honor their friend.

I am in shock at the loss of my friend Troy Gentry @mgunderground Prayers for Angie and the whole family. — Steve Wariner (@stevewariner) September 8, 2017

Just heard about Troy Gentry… I literally have no words. Have known him for years and played so many shows with him and Eddie… #prayers — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) September 8, 2017

Daniel Lawrence Whitney, who is most notable as “Larry The Cable Guy,” share his thoughts as well.

This is a tough one. I’m in complete disbelief. We just lost my buddy T-Roy from M&G in a helicopter crash. Honestly I’m at a loss for words — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) September 8, 2017

What made the day even darker was the death of another country star Don Williams, who passed away at age 78.

Sad day in country music. RIP Don Williams and Troy Gentry. Prayers for your families. — Randy Houser (@RandyHouser) September 8, 2017