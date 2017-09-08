Country Music World Reacts To Death Of Troy Gentry

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday was a day of shocking news as the country music world flooded with emotions upon hearing that Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry had passed.

The 50-year-old was pronounced dead New Jersey after a helicopter he was riding in crashed in a wooded area.

Many prominent figures in country music scene took to Twitter to honor their friend.

Daniel Lawrence Whitney, who is most notable as “Larry The Cable Guy,” share his thoughts as well.

What made the day even darker was the death of another country star Don Williams, who passed away at age 78.

