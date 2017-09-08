Anheuser-Busch Delivering 310,000 Cans Of Water Ahead Of Irma

MIAMI (CBS) — Anheuser-Busch is reportedly dropping off truckloads of water to Florida as the state braces for powerful Hurricane Irma, CBS Miami reports.
The company made the announcement Friday, saying that 310,000 cans would be delivered ahead of the storm.
CBS Miami says the deliveries are scheduled to arrive Friday and Saturday in Fort Pierce, Orlando and Sarasota.The drinking water will be delivered to the American Red Cross for them to distribute to communities in need after assessing the hurricane’s impact.
Just last week, the St. Louis-based beer giant sent thousands of cans of water to aid Hurricane Harvey victims.
“We are grateful to be in a position to help communities affected by natural disasters by putting our production and logistics strengths to work” said Bill Bradley, Anheuser-Busch’s Vice President for Community Affairs.